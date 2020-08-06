UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Lukashenko Accuses Russia Of Funneling Money To Opposition Campaigns

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

Belarus' Lukashenko Accuses Russia of Funneling Money to Opposition Campaigns

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Russia of financing the campaigns of his two rivals, Viktar Babaryka and Valery Tsepkalo.

"Huge sums of money were pumped into them [campaigns] by Gazprom.

Even Gazprom was not completely aware of the amount of money spent on this election," Lukashenko said in an interview posted to YouTube on Thursday.

Belarusians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president. Four candidates challenge Lukashenko's decades-long grip on power. The campaign has been marred by arrests of several opposition figures, including Babaryka.

Related Topics

Election Russia Money Sunday YouTube Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED8.2 bn in market cap Thursday

46 minutes ago

CBUAE includes UAE Dirham as the first settlement ..

2 hours ago

ADNIC reports AED189.7 million in H1 net profit

2 hours ago

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and HospitALL partn ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 infection rates among UAE citizens increa ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan Al Mazrouei’s family donates AED1 million ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.