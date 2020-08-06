Belarus' Lukashenko Accuses Russia of Funneling Money to Opposition Campaigns

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has accused Russia of financing the campaigns of his two rivals, Viktar Babaryka and Valery Tsepkalo.

"Huge sums of money were pumped into them [campaigns] by Gazprom.

Even Gazprom was not completely aware of the amount of money spent on this election," Lukashenko said in an interview posted to YouTube on Thursday.

Belarusians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president. Four candidates challenge Lukashenko's decades-long grip on power. The campaign has been marred by arrests of several opposition figures, including Babaryka.