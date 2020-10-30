UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Lukashenko Appoints Grib As New Head Of Minsk Police - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

Belarus' Lukashenko Appoints Grib as New Head of Minsk Police - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The Head of the Vitebsk Regional Department of Internal Affairs, Mikhail Grib, was appointed as a new head of Minsk police on Friday.

"The leaders of the security agencies have gathered here, as today, the stability and well-being of our people depend on their effectiveness as never before," Lukashenko said, introducing the new appointees Ivan Kubrakov and Mikhail Grib.

On Thursday, Lukashenko had appointed the former head of the Municipal Department of Internal Affairs of the Minsk City Executive Committee Ivan Kubrakov as the new Minister of Internal Affairs of the republic. In turn, Yury Karaev, who held this position before Kubrakov, became the assistant to the president in the Grodno region.

More Stories From World

