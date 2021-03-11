Belarus' Lukashenko Appoints New Investigative Committee Head - State Media

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has replaced the chairman of the Investigative Committee, appointing Dmitry Gora, who previously served as deputy prosecutor general, the state-run news agency Belta reported on Thursday.

Gora replaced Ivan Noskevich, who was in office since 2015.

The Belarusian leader also made a number of appointments in the leadership of defense, law enforcement, and security agencies, the news agency added. Thus, Viktor Gulevich was named as chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, while his previous position ” commander of the troops of the Western Operational Command of the Armed Forces ” will now be occupied by Igor Demidenko.

Lukashenko also appointed Andrei Zhuk as deputy defense minister. Zhuk used to serve as commander of the troops of the Northwest Operational Command of the Armed Forces. The command will now be headed by Aleksandr Naumenko, Belta reported.