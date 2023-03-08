UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Lukashenko Approves Ratification Of CIS Anti-Corruption Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Belarus' Lukashenko Approves Ratification of CIS Anti-Corruption Agreement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a law on ratification of a cooperation agreement between member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on combating corruption.

"To ratify the cooperation agreement of the CIS member states signed in Astana on October 14, 2022 on addressing corruption," a law published on the Belarusian national legal portal read.

The agreement is set to develop a coordinated policy, joint programs and measures to combat corruption, improve the legal framework, unite efforts to downsize a number of corruption crimes, as well as ensure information exchange.

The Belarusian institutions in charge of fulfilling the agreement are the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Security Committee, and the interior ministry.

Lukashenko has also signed a law ratifying an agreement on crime control with China, which would expand areas of joint cooperation and a list of competent authorities engaged in the partnership.

Related Topics

Corruption Interior Ministry Exchange China Astana October Agreement

Recent Stories

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plant ..

DC Muzaffargarh launches massive spring tree plantation drive

2 hours ago
 Govt will take provinces on board regarding digita ..

Govt will take provinces on board regarding digital census: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in ..

Pakistan to host 'Women in Islam’ conference in New York today

2 hours ago
 Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need ..

Int’l Women's Day: President, PM emphasize need to empower women for developme ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates new Qatari PM on his appointment

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Bad ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman on death of Badr bin Saud Al Busaidi

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.