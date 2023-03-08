Belarus' Lukashenko Approves Ratification of CIS Anti-Corruption Agreement

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday signed a law on ratification of a cooperation agreement between member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on combating corruption.

"To ratify the cooperation agreement of the CIS member states signed in Astana on October 14, 2022 on addressing corruption," a law published on the Belarusian national legal portal read.

The agreement is set to develop a coordinated policy, joint programs and measures to combat corruption, improve the legal framework, unite efforts to downsize a number of corruption crimes, as well as ensure information exchange.

The Belarusian institutions in charge of fulfilling the agreement are the Prosecutor General's Office, the State Security Committee, and the interior ministry.

Lukashenko has also signed a law ratifying an agreement on crime control with China, which would expand areas of joint cooperation and a list of competent authorities engaged in the partnership.