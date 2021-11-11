Belarus' Lukashenko Congratulates Polish People on Independence Day Amid Migrant Crisis

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Poland on Thursday on their National Independence Day, in the midst of a migrant crisis between the two countries.

"Since ancient times our nations have been linked by strong ties based on common spiritual and cultural values, neighborly humanitarian and economic contacts. Over the centuries, Belarusian-Polish cooperation has acquired additional significance due to priceless human relations," Lukashenko's congratulatory letter read, cited by the presidential office.

Despite the ongoing tensions, Belarus and Poland can cooperate and strive for international stability and security through "openness and rational dialogue, an unbiased view of the past and the present," Lukashenko is convinced.

He wished the Polish people solidarity, prosperity, and confidence in the future.

Tensions between the two states escalated earlier this week at their common border, where more than 2,000 migrants are stranded, trying to enter Poland from Belarus and prevented by the Polish troops from doing so.

The migration crisis at Belarus' borders with the EU has been going on for several months, with Poland, Latvia, and Lithuania blaming Minsk for facilitating the movement of migrants into Europe to get back at them for Western sanctions. For its part, Belarus maintains that these sanctions impede its efforts to contain the influx of migrants to neighboring states.