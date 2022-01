Belarus' Lukashenko Discusses Situation in Kazakhstan With Nazarbayev - BELTA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Belarusian state media BELTA reported on Friday, citing the presidential press service

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Belarusian state media BELTA reported on Friday, citing the presidential press service.

According to the press service, the parties discussed situation in Kazakhstan in details.

Earlier on Friday, the Belarusian leader called Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.