Belarus' Lukashenko Orders Security Agencies to Take Action Against 'Solidarity Chain'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered security agencies on Saturday to action against the eastern European countries' plan to form a "chain of solidarity," state media said.

"I order the Defense Ministry, the Interior Ministry, KGB [State Security Committee] and the prosecutor general to make an assessment and categorically prevent such action from taking place," the president was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

Belta reported that countries west of Belarus were planning to build a 300,000-strong human chain from Lithuania's Vilnius to Ukraine's Kiev in solidarity with large-scale protests that swept Belarus after Sunday's election.