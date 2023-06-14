Belarus' Lukashenko Says Certain Prerequisites Exist to End Ukraine Conflict Soon

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The conflict in Ukraine will end soon since there are certain prerequisites for that, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday.

"We will end this war in Ukraine. There are already big prerequisites for that. But afterwards these crazy people from the West will create many problems," Lukashenko told the Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, in response to calls by the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine to end the conflict on its terms such as recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Donetsk, Luhansk and other gained territories. In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow while Vladimir Putin was Russian president.