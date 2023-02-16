Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had invited him to visit China in early March and that a discussion to hold high-level meetings with Iran and India was underway

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, had invited him to visit China in early March and that a discussion to hold high-level meetings with Iran and India was underway.

"China, Xi Jinping invited (me to a visit) in early March," Lukashenko told reporters in Minsk.

The Belarusian president also said that the meetings between him and leaders of Iran and India were under discussion.