Belarus' Lukashenko Says Country Spent $1Bln on Fighting COVID-19

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Belarus has spent $1 billion from various sources on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country's leader heard a report from Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov. The Belarusian president mentioned the government's decision to prevent unreasonable price hikes, especially on medicine after a 10-percent VAT increase.

"We must not allow dishonest businessmen to prey on people's troubles. No one of them contributed a kopeck to the COVID response. No one. It was just the state.

The country has already spent a billion Dollars from all sources on this. Have pharmacies donated some money? No, they have not," Lukashenko said as quoted by his office.

According to the president, half of Belarus' pharmacies is in private hands.

"If we do not bring business back to their senses, well, then it will be only state-owned pharmacies that will be working here. We cannot afford them to profit on people's health. Therefore, medicines are under special control," Lukashenko added

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Belarus has confirmed a total of 287,306, including 1,976 fatalities.