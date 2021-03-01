UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Lukashenko Says Country Spent $1Bln On Fighting COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Belarus' Lukashenko Says Country Spent $1Bln on Fighting COVID-19

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Belarus has spent $1 billion from various sources on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the country's leader heard a report from Chairman of the State Control Committee Vasily Gerasimov. The Belarusian president mentioned the government's decision to prevent unreasonable price hikes, especially on medicine after a 10-percent VAT increase.

"We must not allow dishonest businessmen to prey on people's troubles. No one of them contributed a kopeck to the COVID response. No one. It was just the state.

The country has already spent a billion Dollars from all sources on this. Have pharmacies donated some money? No, they have not," Lukashenko said as quoted by his office.

According to the president, half of Belarus' pharmacies is in private hands.

"If we do not bring business back to their senses, well, then it will be only state-owned pharmacies that will be working here. We cannot afford them to profit on people's health. Therefore, medicines are under special control," Lukashenko added

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Belarus has confirmed a total of 287,306, including 1,976 fatalities.

Related Topics

Business Price Belarus All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

9 minutes ago

Hong Kong reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

4 minutes ago

4th international PATS Competition 2021 kicks off ..

4 minutes ago

EU Remains Ready to Convene Informal Iran-US Meeti ..

4 minutes ago

Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference Moved From Nur- ..

4 minutes ago

Indonesia reports 6,680 newly-confirmed COVID-19 c ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.