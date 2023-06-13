UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Lukashenko Says Protasevich Pardoned After Admission Of Guilt

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he pardoned Belarusian blogger and political activist Roman Protasevich in May because he admitted to being in the wrong.

"This guy has done everything he promised. Not just to avoid prison. He admitted he was in the wrong. It's not as if he went to war or killed anyone," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by state news agency Belta.

The president said he would never pardon fugitive Belarusians who helped organize acts of sabotage in Belarus. He said a group of some 200 Belarusians had joined Ukrainian troops to fight against Russia, while others had raised money abroad to pay for attacks in Belarus.

"These masterminds .

.. receive millions in funding which they pocket and send other fools to the front lines or to Belarus to stage acts of sabotage ... They will never be pardoned because they have blood on their hands. They will answer for it," Lukashenko warned.

Protasevich was arrested in May 2021 for running a pro-opposition social media channel that helped organize riots after Lukashenko won the 2020 election. The channel was labeled a terrorist organization by the Supreme Court in April 2022 and Protasevich was sentenced to eight years in jail in early May on charges of inciting social enmity, organizing mass riots, public calls for a coup and undermining national security, among others. He was pardoned weeks later.

