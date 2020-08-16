UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Lukashenko Sends Airborne Brigade To Western Border

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:40 AM

Belarus' Lukashenko Sends Airborne Brigade to Western Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered an eastern-based airborne brigade to be moved to the western border, state media said on Saturday.

Lukashenko said at a meeting of the Defense Ministry's strategic control center he was concerned over NATO's military exercises in neighboring Poland and Lithuania.

"That is why I ask for an airborne brigade to be moved from Viciebsk to Grodno, seeing that the situation on the western border has become tense," he was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.

