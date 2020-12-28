UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus' Lukashenko Signs Decree To Convene People's Assembly In February In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 07:40 PM

Belarus' Lukashenko Signs Decree to Convene People's Assembly in February in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday signed a decree to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk on February 11 and 12, the president's press office said.

"On December 28, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed decree No.

492 on the convocation of the sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly," a statement from the press office said.

The direction of the socio-political development and the socio-economic outlook for Belarus 2021-2025 are set to be introduced for discussion among some 2,700 people from across the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Minsk Belarus February December From

Recent Stories

Ajman’s Department of Finance receives four new ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy launches updated version of IP Gatew ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram celebrates Aiyla Akram’s birthday

2 hours ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi chairs fourth meeting of UAE Cou ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology devel ..

2 hours ago

Football is beacon of hope and harbinger of peace, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.