MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday signed a decree to convene the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in Minsk on February 11 and 12, the president's press office said.

"On December 28, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko signed decree No.

492 on the convocation of the sixth All-Belarusian People's Assembly," a statement from the press office said.

The direction of the socio-political development and the socio-economic outlook for Belarus 2021-2025 are set to be introduced for discussion among some 2,700 people from across the country.