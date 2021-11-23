Belarus' Lukashenko Stated Impossibility to Talk With Tikhanovskaya - Kremlin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has no topics to discuss with opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and has the right to decide with whom to conduct a dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has no topics to discuss with opposition leader in exile Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and has the right to decide with whom to conduct a dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Apparently, Lukashenko very colorfully declared the impossibility, categorical impossibility and absence of any topic at all for a conversation with Tikhanovskaya," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov noted that there can be no pressure on Lukashenko from the Russian side to conduct a dialogue with the opposition.

"Of course, there can be no question of any kind of pressure. The president of Belarus, a sovereign country, himself decides with whom he should conduct a dialogue and for what purpose," Peskov added.