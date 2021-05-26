UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Lukashenko To Discuss Pressing Issues With Lawmakers On Wednesday

Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is set to meet with lawmakers in the parliament to discuss the latest developments in the country on Wednesday.

According to presidential spokeswoman Natalia Eismont, the president accepted the offer to meet with lawmakers from both the lower and upper houses, as well as the members of the commission in charge of drafting amendments to the constitution.

Various officials and leaders of public opinion were invited as well.

Because of that, the presidential address that was originally scheduled on Tuesday will take place on Wednesday in the parliament's Oval Hall, followed by a discussion on a wide range of issues.

