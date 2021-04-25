UrduPoint.com
Belarus' Lukashenko Vows To Punish Foiled Assassin

Sun 25th April 2021

Belarus' Lukashenko Vows to Punish Foiled Assassin

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Saturday to throw the book at Yuri Zenkovich for plotting to depose and kill him

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened on Saturday to throw the book at Yuri Zenkovich for plotting to depose and kill him.

"He will pay the highest price not because it's about me but because he was plotting a coup d'etat," Lukashenko said in a televised speech.

Lukashenko claimed that US intelligence agencies had long been grooming Zenkovich, a lawyer and a dual national of Belarus and the United States, and had him granted US nationality as a form of protection.

More Stories From World

