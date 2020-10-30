Belarus' Lukashenko Warns Protesters Toughening of Liability for Breach of Public Order

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that protesters destabilizing public order would no longer be "taken prisoner," ordering the security services to respond more assertively to such infringements but in a "beautiful" manner.

"We endured. I indicated right away that we had red lines. And God forbid anyone to cross them. They crossed them in many ways. So those who march on railroads, hang fascist banners on power lines, or in other words, those who are trying to destroy and destabilize the state's infrastructure, must know ” from today on, we will not take anyone prisoner, especially in flats of citizens where they try to hide," Lukashenko said at a meeting with the Interior Ministry, as streamed by the Belta state broadcaster.

The Belarusian president threatened that any protester who attacks a serviceman will have to "leave the scene at least without their hands," adding that he voiced the warning publicly in order for "everyone to realize our determination and understand that we have nowhere to retreat and we will not retreat.

According to Lukashenko, protests in Belarus have been unfolding in line with "handbooks of color revolutions" and have now reached a phase where they are expected to get radicalized.

"We will stabilize [the situation in the country], it is not a problem," the Belarusian president said, instructing the security services to respond to hazardous behaviors "beautifully and patiently" but in an impeccable manner.

Mass protests began in Belarus after the presidential election on August 9, which, according to the official results, Lukashenko won in a landslide, securing himself a sixth consecutive term in office. The opposition refused to recognize the results and claimed that the official results were falsified. Lukashenko's supporters have also organized rallies in his support.