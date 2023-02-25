Belarus' Lukashenko Will Visit China From February 28-March 2 - Presidential Office
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28-March 2 to hold negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the presidential office said on Saturday.
"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay the state visit to China from February 28-March 2," the statement read.
The Belarusian and Chinese leaders will hold the talks in both narrow and expanded formats, the statement also said.
It added that a package of documents on the bilateral relations development in key areas was expected to be signed after the negotiations.