UrduPoint.com

Belarus' Lukashenko Will Visit China From February 28-March 2 - Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Belarus' Lukashenko Will Visit China From February 28-March 2 - Presidential Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28-March 2 to hold negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the presidential office said on Saturday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay the state visit to China from February 28-March 2," the statement read.

The Belarusian and Chinese leaders will hold the talks in both narrow and expanded formats, the statement also said.

It added that a package of documents on the bilateral relations development in key areas was expected to be signed after the negotiations.

Related Topics

China Visit February From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected b ..

UNICEF appeals for support for children affected by Türkiye earthquakes

49 minutes ago
 Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositi ..

Govt reserves 25% quota for Hajj pilgrims depositing dues in dollars

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Paki ..

Pakistan, US vow to elevate women’s role in Pakistan’s economic growth

1 hour ago
 Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: ..

Terrorism elimination linked to economic revival: APEX Committee

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Kuwaiti Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.