Belarus' Lukashenko Will Visit China From February 28-March 2 - Presidential Office

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a state visit to China from February 28-March 2 to hold negotiations with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the presidential office said on Saturday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay the state visit to China from February 28-March 2," the statement read.

The Belarusian and Chinese leaders will hold the talks in both narrow and expanded formats, the statement also said.

It added that a package of documents on the bilateral relations development in key areas was expected to be signed after the negotiations.