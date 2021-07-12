Belarus' Makei on Flights to Crimea: Economics, Possible Sanctions Need to Be Considered

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has said that the economic issues and possible sanctions against Minsk need to be considered when discussing the possibility of opening direct flights from Belarus to Crimea.

"As for the main point of your question, I must say that we need to look at the economy. If it is beneficial, let's say, for society, for the country, for the state, then I think an appropriate decision will be made. But in this situation, we must take into account some other aspects related to possible sanctions that may be imposed in relation to Belarus," Makei told RT in an interview, published on Monday.