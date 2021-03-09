UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Makes Proposal To Polish Consul In Brest To Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 10:33 PM

Belarus Makes Proposal to Polish Consul in Brest to Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

Belarus has expressed protest to Jerzy Timofiejuk, Polish consul in the Belarusian city of Brest, who participated in an unofficial event dedicated to the day of "cursed soldiers" and made a proposal to diplomat to leave the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Belarus has expressed protest to Jerzy Timofiejuk, Polish consul in the Belarusian city of Brest, who participated in an unofficial event dedicated to the day of "cursed soldiers" and made a proposal to diplomat to leave the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Cursed Soldiers" is a term used to describe members of the anti-Soviet and anti-communist Polish movements who participated in guerrilla warfare in the later stages of the Second World War. One of the members, Romuald Rajs, known by his nickname "Bury," was a war criminal guilty of mass murder on the basis of nationality and religion.

"On March 9, 2021, Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Belarus Martin Wojciechowski was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, a strong protest was made to the Polish diplomat in connection with the participation of the Consul of the Consulate General of Poland in Brest Jerzy Timofiejuk in an unofficial event dedicated to the "Day of the Cursed Soldiers" held on February 28 ... in Brest with the participation of representatives of non-governmental and youth organizations related to Poland ... The Polish side was presented with a note in which Jerzy Timofeyuk, Consul of the Consulate General of Poland in Brest, was asked to leave the territory of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Murder Protest Brest Belarus Poland February March Criminals World War Event

Recent Stories

Bipartisan Group of 140 US Lawmakers Call for Comp ..

36 seconds ago

Russia's RT Deutsch Draws Up Lawsuit Against Bild ..

39 seconds ago

Noon Academy, education ministry partnered to prov ..

16 minutes ago

EU wants to double microchip share by 2030

16 minutes ago

Latvia Halts Use of 1 AstraZeneca Batch After Comp ..

16 minutes ago

Terror Bombing Plot by Syria-Linked Islamists Foil ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.