Belarus Makes Proposal to Polish Consul in Brest to Leave Country - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Belarus has expressed protest to Jerzy Timofiejuk, Polish consul in the Belarusian city of Brest, who participated in an unofficial event dedicated to the day of "cursed soldiers" and made a proposal to diplomat to leave the country, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Cursed Soldiers" is a term used to describe members of the anti-Soviet and anti-communist Polish movements who participated in guerrilla warfare in the later stages of the Second World War. One of the members, Romuald Rajs, known by his nickname "Bury," was a war criminal guilty of mass murder on the basis of nationality and religion.

"On March 9, 2021, Charge d'Affaires of Poland in Belarus Martin Wojciechowski was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, a strong protest was made to the Polish diplomat in connection with the participation of the Consul of the Consulate General of Poland in Brest Jerzy Timofiejuk in an unofficial event dedicated to the "Day of the Cursed Soldiers" held on February 28 ... in Brest with the participation of representatives of non-governmental and youth organizations related to Poland ... The Polish side was presented with a note in which Jerzy Timofeyuk, Consul of the Consulate General of Poland in Brest, was asked to leave the territory of Belarus," the ministry said in a statement.