Belarus Makes Wearing Face Masks Mandatory in Minsk Due to COVID-19 - Health Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Wearing face masks is now mandatory in Minsk in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Belarusian Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Mandatory mask regime introduced in Minsk," the ministry said in its official telegram channel.

A similar measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 has been introduced in several regions across the country.

To date, Belarus has registered over 109,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 1,000 related deaths. Like many other European countries, Belarus has been seeing a surge in the COVID-19 infection rate in recent weeks ” the country is registering approximately 1,000 new cases a day on average.