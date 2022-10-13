Belarus May Become CICA Member Only After Softening of Membership Criteria - Conference

Belarus is currently unlikely to become a member of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as the country is located outside of Asia and its integration in the conference will be possible only if the geographical criteria for participants are softened, Kairat Sarybay, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Belarus is currently unlikely to become a member of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as the country is located outside of Asia and its integration in the conference will be possible only if the geographical criteria for participants are softened, Kairat Sarybay, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat, said on Thursday.

Belarus is one of nine CICA observer states along with Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia and other countries.

"There are geographical criteria for (CICA) membership as of today ... it is geographical location (of CICA members) in Asia. It would be very difficult to move Belarus to Asia or extend borders of Asia, so it is now difficult (to speak of potential membership of Belarus in the CICA)," Sarybay said in answer to a journalist's question.

Sarybay also noted that Belarus is "a very active observer" of the conference and may be considered as a CICA member in the future, if the conditions for membership become "flexible" after some changes are made.

The CICA is an intergovernmental forum created on Kazakhstan's initiative in 1992. The activities of the conference are aimed at creating conditions for dialogue, decision-making and implementation of security measures in Asia. The group brings together 28 countries, with Kuwait having just been granted membership at the Astana summit. CICA member states cover about 90% of Asia's territory and population. Eight more countries and five international organizations, including the United Nations, have observer status.