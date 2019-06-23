UrduPoint.com
Belarus May Install Russian Customs Inspection Systems On Ukrainian Border - Manufacturer

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:40 AM

Belarus May Install Russian Customs Inspection Systems on Ukrainian Border - Manufacturer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Minsk has offered Russia to take part in a competition for supplying customs inspection equipment to Belarus to be installed at check points on the border with EU countries and Ukraine, Konstantin Fursikov, the adviser to a general director of Russia's Roselektronika company, told Sputnik.

"We are interacting with colleagues from Belarus. They ... have proposed that we take part in a competition for equipping checkpoints with the European Union and Ukraine [with inspection systems]," Fursikov said.

He added that Roselektronika, which is part of Russia's Rostec state corporation, had also been engaged in negotiations with Turkey, Syria, Iran, Egypt, Malaysia and Indonesia.

