Belarus May Withdraw Application For Membership In Council Of Europe - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Belarus May Withdraw Application for Membership in Council of Europe - Foreign Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Belarus may withdraw its application for the membership in the Council of Europe if the West continues its "destructive line towards Minsk, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

"If the Council of Europe and the West continue the destructive line towards the Belarusian state, Belarus will withdraw its application to join this structure and continue to review the remaining formats of relations with the Council of Europe," Glaz said, as quoted by state-run news agency Belta.

