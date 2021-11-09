UrduPoint.com

Belarus Migrant Crisis Threatens 'security Of Entire EU': Polish PM

Warsaw, Nov 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday that an unprecedented wave of migrants trying to illegally enter Poland from Belarus threatens the security of the entire European Union.

"Sealing the Polish border is our national interest. But today the stability and security of the entire EU is at stake," he said on Twitter.

"This hybrid attack of (Belarusian President Alexander) Lukashenko's regime is aimed at all of us. We will not be intimidated and will defend peace in Europe with our partners from NATO and EU."

