Belarus Migrant 'tactic' Splits EU On Border Fence Funding

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

The escalating crisis on the Polish-Belarus border as thousands of migrants mass to try to enter the EU has triggered debate in the bloc over whether to fund border fences or other barriers

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The escalating crisis on the Polish-Belarus border as thousands of migrants mass to try to enter the EU has triggered debate in the bloc over whether to fund border fences or other barriers.

European Council President Charles Michel, who convenes meetings of leaders of EU countries, said during a visit to Warsaw on Wednesday that such financing was "legally possible" and actively being discussed.

But that runs counter to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders at a summit three weeks ago, that "that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls".

Michel spoke of "physical infrastructure" and did not specify whether he meant razor-wire or other barriers. But his words suggested EU member states were looking at that.

