Belarus Military Industry Authority, Not Defense Ministry To Attend Russia's Army 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

Belarus Military Industry Authority, Not Defense Ministry to Attend Russia's Army 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Belarus will be represented by the State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI), not Defense Ministry, at Russia's Army 2020 defense forum, which is due to take place in the Moscow Region in late August, the country's defense ministry told Sputnik.

"The Belarusian exposition at the military-technical forum 'Army-2020' will be presented by the State Military-Industrial Committee of the Republic of Belarus, and not by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus," the statement from the ministry said.

Established in 2003, SAMI is an agency that ensures the national security and defense capacity in the country.

According to the ministry, it is still too early to speak about the final plan of any meetings of the Belarusian delegation with officials from other countries. The information about any contracts sealed after the forum will be available on the website of the Defense Ministry, it added.

The Army 2020 international defense industry forum will take place from August 23-29 and present over 300 pieces of Russian weapons and equipment, as well as 25,000 exhibits from industrial enterprises for a free inspection.

So far, over 70 out of 133 countries invited to attend the defense forum have confirmed their participation, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

