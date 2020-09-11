UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Military Says No Decision Made Yet To Postpone Drills With Russia, Serbia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Belarus Military Says No Decision Made Yet to Postpone Drills With Russia, Serbia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) No decision has been made yet on delaying the Belarusian-Russian-Serbian military drills Slavic Fraternity, they are expected to be held in Belarus from September 21-23, as scheduled, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

The comment comes soon after Serbia's announcement it will suspend participation in military exercises for six months, as a militarily neutral country.

"The drills are due to be held from September 21-23. Nothing has changed officially, no decision on postponing the exercise has been made yet," Igor Gremeshkevich said.

No foreign participants of the exercise have arrived in Belarus so far, they are expected to start coming by the end of the next week, the spokesman added. Gremeshkevich also said that Serbia had not yet submitted to Belarus any official notification about its decision to abstain from engaging in the drills.

"We have not yet received any documents on the matter from the Serbian side," Gremeshkevich said.

Related Topics

Belarus Serbia September From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz shares heartfelt note on 2nd death an ..

18 minutes ago

France's Macron Says Southern Europe Ready for Dia ..

19 minutes ago

Terrorist gets five-year imprisonment

19 minutes ago

Jordan says massive explosion rocks army base in Z ..

25 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 4.5 million as 96 ..

25 minutes ago

S.Korea's export keeps falling in first 10 days of ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.