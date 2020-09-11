Belarus Military Says No Decision Made Yet to Postpone Drills With Russia, Serbia

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) No decision has been made yet on delaying the Belarusian-Russian-Serbian military drills Slavic Fraternity, they are expected to be held in Belarus from September 21-23, as scheduled, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's spokesman told Sputnik on Friday.

The comment comes soon after Serbia's announcement it will suspend participation in military exercises for six months, as a militarily neutral country.

"The drills are due to be held from September 21-23. Nothing has changed officially, no decision on postponing the exercise has been made yet," Igor Gremeshkevich said.

No foreign participants of the exercise have arrived in Belarus so far, they are expected to start coming by the end of the next week, the spokesman added. Gremeshkevich also said that Serbia had not yet submitted to Belarus any official notification about its decision to abstain from engaging in the drills.

"We have not yet received any documents on the matter from the Serbian side," Gremeshkevich said.