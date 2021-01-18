UrduPoint.com
Belarus Military Says West-2021 Drills With Russia Focus on 'Gradual Escalation'

The Russian-Belarusian West-2021 strategic exercise will be based on imaginary military and political escalation around "hypothetical countries," the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Russian-Belarusian West-2021 strategic exercise will be based on imaginary military and political escalation around "hypothetical countries," the Belarusian Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed preparations for the drills with defense minister Viktor Khrenin in Minsk on Monday.

It was reported that the exercise was scheduled to run from September 10-16.

"Defense minister Maj. Gen. Viktor Khrenin presented the plan for the joint strategic exercise West-2021 to the [Belarusian] armed forces commander-in-chief [Lukashenko]. It is based on one of the scenarios of the gradual escalation of the military and political situation around hypothetical countries," the Belarusian ministry wrote on Telegram.

