UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarus Mobile Operator Reduces Internet Quality In Minsk Amid Rally, Dozens Detained

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

Belarus Mobile Operator Reduces Internet Quality in Minsk Amid Rally, Dozens Detained

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2020) Belarusian telecommunications provider A1 said on Sunday it was forced to lower the quality of internet access in capital Minsk amid ongoing mass opposition rallies.

"In accordance with an order of authorized state bodies on October 18, mobile Internet bandwidth was reduced in Minsk. Fulfillment of this requirement leads to a deterioration in the quality of the data transmission service or temporary unavailability of the service," the operator wrote on Twitter.

The mass rally in Minsk is the 10th consecutive on Sunday that draws large crowds in protest of the disputed August 9 presidential election.

The city's police service reported that several were detained at the unauthorized rallies, but refrained from providing details.

Non-official human rights center Viasna reported at least 18 detained in the capital and six others in the city of Svietlahorsk.

Images and video shared on social media show a large rally transpiring peacefully, with thousands marching down blocked highways in Minsk.

Nationwide protests have been ongoing in Belarus since the presidential election in which President Alexander Lukashenko claimed sixth term, something the opposition immediately disputed, insisting the results were fraudulent and that underdog opposition figure Svetlana Tikhanovskaya indeed won the election.

Related Topics

Election Protest Internet Police Mobile Social Media Twitter Minsk Belarus August October Sunday From Opposition

Recent Stories

Winners for HIPA’s ‘Your Office’ Instagram P ..

31 minutes ago

Etihad Airways champions UAE’s Frontline Heroes

1 hour ago

UAE, Iceland discuss cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

IHCO Ajman to build 200 homes for people affected ..

1 hour ago

Commercial establishments fully committed to COVID ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 3D Printing Strat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.