Belarus Multi-Faceted Policy Driven By Economic Issues, Russia Remains Key Ally- President

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Belarus Multi-Faceted Policy Driven by Economic Issues, Russia Remains Key Ally- President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The multi-faceted policy of Belarus has been driven exclusively by economic issues and reports that Minsk has allegedly turned away from Moscow are false, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Lukashenko held a meeting devoted to actual issues of foreign policy. The head of state, in particular, noted that certain media outlets, including Russian, have recently criticized Belarus for its multi-faceted foreign policy.

"I am surprised and do not quite understand why certain forces in the Russia have jumped up against our multi-faceted approach? We would like them to say what claims they have against us in this regard? After all, we have clearly stated that our closest ally and people, are Russia and the Russians.

I emphasize once again that we have never turned away from Russia," Lukashenko said.

According to him, Minsk maintained good relations with Moscow even when economic disputes arose between the two states.

"We are forced to pursue a multi-faceted policy due to the fact that we are in the center of Europe. We are an independent sovereign state and the economy, the well-being of our people are pushing us to this," Lukashenko added.

President Lukashenko also asked the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government of Belarus to clearly convey this point of view to foreign partners.

Lukashenko previously said that he had never betrayed and would not betray the Belarusian-Russian interests and the Russian president.

More Stories From World

