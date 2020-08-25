Belarus Must Decide for Itself If Third-Party Help Needed to Resolve Crisis - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Belarus must decide for itself whether it needs help from other countries in resolving the current political situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the European External Action Service said that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell was ready to visit Belarus to help find a solution to the political crisis in the country.

"The European Union and Russia can express their readiness to provide any possible assistance to resolve the situation, but in this case, the question is whether this assistance is needed by the Belarusian leadership and whether this leadership agrees to accept this [help]. Belarus still has a legitimate government and first of all, it is a matter of its own decision," Peskov told reporters when asked about Borrell's possible visit to Minsk.

"Many countries are currently ready to assist [Belarus] in any way, but this assistance has to be sought by the country itself, first and foremost," he added, when asked if Russia was ready to act as a mediator in possible Belarusian political talks.

A wave of protests has swept Belarus in the wake of the August 9 presidential election that saw incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term. The early days of demonstrations were marked by police violence, but law enforcement officers have since halted their excessive use of force. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 150 law enforcement officers. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died during the protests.