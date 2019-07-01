Belarus Must Halt Executions of People Submitting Complaints to UN - High Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) United Nations human rights experts are urging the Belarusian government to stop executing persons who have submitted complaints to the UN Human Rights Committee and their cases are under review, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement on Monday.

"Belarus must halt the executions of individuals who have submitted complaints to the Human Rights Committee, UN human rights experts said today upon being informed about the execution of Aleksandr Zhilnikov whose case is being examined by the Committee," the statement said.

In the spring of 2017, Zhilnikov received a sentence of life in prison for the murder of three people. However, the country's Supreme Court decided to review the case and ruled that he be executed.

Belarusian media reported that Zhilnikov was executed in mid-June.

The Human Rights Committee strongly condemns the Belarusian government's decision to execute Zhilnikov and furthermore accuses Minsk of defying requests for a stay of execution in every case, the statement said.

"To date, Belarus has disregarded every Committee request for interim measures not to execute individuals while their cases were under the Committee's consideration," the statement said.

The UN Office noted that Zhilnikov is the fourteenth person executed in Belarus despite his pending case before the UN Human Rights Committee.

Local media reported that four people were executed in Belarus in 2018 and some 400 have been executed in the past two centuries.