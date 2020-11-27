UrduPoint.com
Belarus Needs New Constitution, as Next Leader Could Avail of Broad Mandate- Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday that his country needs a new constitution, since it would be a "disaster" to have a new president with the current edition of the basic law, which guarantees a broad presidential mandate

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed the belief on Friday that his country needs a new constitution, since it would be a "disaster" to have a new president with the current edition of the basic law, which guarantees a broad presidential mandate.

"I am in favor of a new constitution. Not because we need some 'democracy.' This is not because of democracy, I just think we cannot give this constitution to a president we do not know, this would be a disaster," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belarusian state agency Belta.

Belarus has a "tough" constitution, in which "everything depends on the decision of the president," Lukashenko explained.

"God forbid, a person can come [to power] and decide to start a war ... Yes,� we need to create a new constitution, but it must be advantageous for our country, it must prevent collapse," Lukashenko added.

It is necessary to adjust presidential powers in the new constitution, the Belarusian leader stressed.

