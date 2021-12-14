UrduPoint.com

Belarus Never Asked To Russia To Help Settle Migration Crisis On Polish Border - Diplomat

Belarus did not appeal to Russia for help in settling the migration crisis on the border with Poland, but Moscow is ready to help, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Belarus did not appeal to Russia for help in settling the migration crisis on the border with Poland, but Moscow is ready to help, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"So far, we have not received such requests, Belarus is coping with these problems on its own quite successfully," Rudenko told reporters following a working meeting of Russian ambassadors in Central Asian nations in Tashkent.

Moscow helps Minsk not only in the situation with the migration crisis, but also provides large economic and financial assistance to Belarus in the framework of 28 union programs, the diplomat said, adding that� Moscow is ready to help provide humanitarian assistance.

