Belarus Never Made Plans to Be Friends Against Anyone - President Lukashenko

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Belarus has never made plans to be friends or work against anyone, President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.

"We have never set the goal of being friends or working against anyone.

We are doing everything in the interests of our nations, and will keep doing so," Lukashenko was quoted by the Pul Pervogo Telegram channel, close to the Belarusian presidential press service.

Lukashenko's state visit to China will end on March 2. In Beijing, the Belarusian president is expected to hold meetings with Chinese top officials and the leadership of leading Chinese corporations.