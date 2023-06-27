Open Menu

Belarus Not Building Camps For Wagner Group, Ready To Help With Lodging - Lukashenko

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Belarus Not Building Camps for Wagner Group, Ready to Help With Lodging - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country was not building any special military camps for the members of the Wagner private military company, but would help accommodate them if need arose

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that his country was not building any special military camps for the members of the Wagner private military company, but would help accommodate them if need arose.

"We have not been constructing any camps yet. But if they want to � they are considering various areas now as far as I understand � we will accommodate them. Put up tents, if you please. But for now, they are in their camps in Luhansk," he was quoted by the state-run Belta news agency as saying.

Lukashenko added that he had talked on the phone with Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who spearheaded a short-lived mutiny in Russia on June 24, about some members of the group who intended to sign military service contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

"He (Prigozhin) told me the key thing was that his guys had not been home for six months to a year. It was important for him to make an agreement with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin that he would not harm them, he told me.

He (Putin) promised it and he is delivering on that promise. They want to go to their families. No problem. Putin told me yesterday that if some of them did not want to sign contracts and continue combat, that was okay, they had fought enough already," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying.

The president reiterated that no new camps were being built for the Wagner Group in Belarus.

"We suggested they take an abandoned military base. There is a fence around it, everything is in place. Put up tents. We will help as much as we can. Meanwhile, they will make up their minds on what they want to do next," Belta quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day,�Lukashenko refuted the rumors in some news media that Prigozhin's relocation to Belarus was a "new mission on the Kremlin's instruction" and that members of the Wagner group intended to create a provocation from the territory of Belarus ahead of the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Company Vilnius Vladimir Putin Luhansk Belarus June Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Vis ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Accepts Invitation to Visit US, No Date Yet - State Dep ..

4 minutes ago
 Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to ..

Trump Says If Elected China Will Have 48 Hours to Remove Military Installations ..

3 minutes ago
 Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During ..

Papal Envoy Will Not Visit Foreign Ministry During Visit to Russia - Moscow

4 minutes ago
 Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

4 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

4 minutes ago
 ICC Resumes Probe Into 'Crimes Against Humanity' i ..

ICC Resumes Probe Into 'Crimes Against Humanity' in Venezuela

4 minutes ago
Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: D ..

Over 50 brick kilns, 10 industrial units sealed: DC

8 minutes ago
 Couple among three killed, many injured in road ac ..

Couple among three killed, many injured in road accident near Sann

8 minutes ago
 Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After ..

Fitch Says Assigns Lower Score for US Banks After Negative Rating Watch on US

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised ..

Punjab Revenue Authority achieves upwards revised target of Rs.197b

6 minutes ago
 England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes cal ..

England's Tongue 'living the dream' with Ashes call-up

6 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays elections for sl ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays elections for slot of PCB chairman

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World