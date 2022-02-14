Belarus Not Conducting Military Activities Requiring Prior Notification - Mission to OSCE

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Belarus does not conduct any significant military activities requiring prior notification under the Vienna Document, the country's delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Monday.

The Polish OSCE Chairmanship said on Sunday that the Baltic states had requested a meeting with Belarus and other countries over "unusual military activities." The meeting is underway at the OSCE headquarters.

"Today, we state once again that Belarus does not engage in any significant military activity requiring prior notification and does not consider it justified to invoke the Vienna document mechanism," the delegation said in a statement at the meeting.

Minsk has undertaken a number of practical steps to increase transparency and confidence-building with regard to the joint Belarusian-Russian military exercise, the statement added.

"Representatives of Lithuania and Latvia as well as the military attaches accredited to the Ministry of Defence of Belarus were invited to observe the exercise. We have yet received no reply to this good - will invitation. More than 150 representatives of the media from 17 states are accredited to cover the exercise, the delegation said.