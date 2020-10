Belarus Not Considering Making Oil Refineries Private - Lukashenko

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Belarus is not considering making its oil refineries private, President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

"You have to know the position that I am strongly committed to we are not even looking into the idea of privatizing oil refineries. No matter how difficult the market is getting," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.