Belarus Not Considering Making Oil Refineries Private - Lukashenko

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Belarus is not considering making its oil refineries private, President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

"You have to know the position that I am strongly committed to ” we are not even looking into the idea of privatizing oil refineries. No matter how difficult the market is getting," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.