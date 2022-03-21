Belarus Not Considering Switching to Russian Ruble - Finance Ministry

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Belarus does not consider switching to the Russian ruble, the countries want to use national currencies in mutual trade, Belarusian Finance Minister Yury Seliverstov said on Sunday.

"We have never even talked about it directly.

Why do we need this? The task is to use the Currency that our states have in foreign trade. The unfolding situation will push many to move away from the Dollar," Seliverstov told the Belarus 1 channel.

The minister also noted that Minsk and Moscow agreed to postpone part of payments on Russian loans by five to six years.