Belarus Not Going to Be Part of Armed Conflict in Ukraine - Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said on Friday that Belarus is not going to be a part of the Ukraine conflict.

"Belarus is not a party to the conflict, although the collective West is trying in every possible way to label us as either an aggressor or a co-aggressor ...

You have to somehow justify the pressure on the country. But Belarus is not a party to the conflict and does not intend to participate militarily in its solution," Golovchenko told Al Arabiya.

The prime minister added that Belarus is taking measures to defend its sovereignty amid deliveries of weapons to Ukraine and NATO activity near Belarusian borders.