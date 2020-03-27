Belarus Not Planning to Cancel Victory Day Celebrations Due to COVID-19 - President

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will not affect planned celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War as World War II's Eastern Front is called in former Soviet states

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak will not affect planned celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War as World War II's Eastern Front is called in former Soviet states.

"We have not changed anything, we will carry out all the planned events," Lukashenko said in response to a question during a visit of the Belgips firm, as quoted by the SB Belarus Segodnya news portal.

According to the country's Ministry of Health, 86 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Belarus since the start of the outbreak.

Belarus has yet to implement strict border restrictions in light of the global pandemic, and the country is working to identify anyone who has contracted the disease and isolate those they may have contacted.