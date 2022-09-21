Belarus Not Planning to Declare Mobilization - Security Council Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Secretary of State of Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, said on Wednesday that there is no need for mobilization in the country, as people are prepared to serve without being called up.

"Mobilization does not apply to us. The people of Belarus and the country are mobilized as it is. And they are certainly, god forbid, ready to strike back using the designated forces and assets: the defense, security, and law enforcement agencies, the peacetime composition that defends our country and the constitutional system on its own territory today," Volfovich said after a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, as quoted by the Belarusian news agency Belta.

Volfovich noted that Belarus has civilian militia whose aim is to protect the country, but Minsk itself "does not pose a threat to anyone."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization earlier on Wednesday. He said that only citizens in military reserve will be called up, adding that they will undergo additional training before service.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists will be drafted and that partial mobilization was necessary to keep hold of the 1,000 kilometers-wide (621 miles) line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.