UrduPoint.com

Belarus Not Planning To Declare Mobilization - Security Council Chief

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 06:11 PM

Belarus Not Planning to Declare Mobilization - Security Council Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Secretary of State of Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, said on Wednesday that there is no need for mobilization in the country, as people are prepared to serve without being called up.

"Mobilization does not apply to us. The people of Belarus and the country are mobilized as it is. And they are certainly, god forbid, ready to strike back using the designated forces and assets: the defense, security, and law enforcement agencies, the peacetime composition that defends our country and the constitutional system on its own territory today," Volfovich said after a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, as quoted by the Belarusian news agency Belta.

Volfovich noted that Belarus has civilian militia whose aim is to protect the country, but Minsk itself "does not pose a threat to anyone."

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on partial mobilization earlier on Wednesday. He said that only citizens in military reserve will be called up, adding that they will undergo additional training before service.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu clarified that 300,000 reservists will be drafted and that partial mobilization was necessary to keep hold of the 1,000 kilometers-wide (621 miles) line of contact with Ukrainian forces in Russian-controlled territories.

Related Topics

Russia Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus God

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

50 minutes ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

1 hour ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

2 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.