Belarus Not Planning to Launch Military Mobilization - President

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said on Friday that contrary to the speculations being peddled around by some opposition groups, no military mobilization in the country is planned.

"There will be no mobilization. This is a lie," Lukashenko was quoted as saying by the Pool Pervogo Telegram channel.

The Secretary of State of Belarusian Security Council, Alexander Volfovich, said on Wednesday that there is no need for mobilization in the country, as people are prepared to serve without being called up.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in the country. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia had a mobilization resource of 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.