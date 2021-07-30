UrduPoint.com
Belarus Not Requesting Russian Troops Deployment - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 03:15 PM

Russian troops can only be deployed to Belarus following an official request, while Minsk has not submitted anything like that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitey Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Russian troops can only be deployed to Belarus following an official request, while Minsk has not submitted anything like that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitey Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country was ready to host Russian troops to ensure security of the Union State, but there is no need for this yet.

"There were no such requests from Belarus. You know this only can be done following an official request of a country's government ... There are special statutory procedures and powers," Peskov told reporters, asked about the possibility to deploy the Russian armed forces to Belarus.

