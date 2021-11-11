Belarus Not Waging Hybrid War Against EU on Border - Foreign Minister

Belarus is not waging any "hybrid war" against the European Union on the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Belarus is not waging any "hybrid war" against the European Union on the Belarusian-Polish border, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with Sputnik.

Everything that is happening now at the border is not the fault of Belarus, "it is the result of the thoughtless policy of the EU, connected with the statehood devastation in a number of countries, and also with the fact that they had invited refugees and declared that they are ready to shelter them," according to the minister.

"Today they have radically changed this policy, trying to punish Belarus, accusing it of waging some kind of hybrid war against the EU. For goodness' sake, what kind of hybrid war? Belarus against the half-billion EU population? There is no question of any war here from our party and that is off the table," Makei said.