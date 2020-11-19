MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The first energy unit of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) was connected to grid and resumed electric energy production after replacement of voltage transformers in measuring circuits of the generator compartment, the Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Electric energy production at the NPP was suspended last week for replacing the equipment.

"The first energy unit of the Belarusian NPP was connected to grid after replacement of voltage transformers in measuring circuits of the generator compartment, tests of the thermal power equipment and necessary measurements and studies," the Belarusian Energy Ministry wrote on Telegram.

The connection to grid was conducted in compliance with technical guidelines for safe operation, the ministry assured.

"The performance of the reactor of the first energy unit is currently estimated at 40 percent of its nominal capacity. Tests of systems and equipment of the energy unit continue," the Energy Ministry added.