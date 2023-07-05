MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Belarusian Orthodox Church on Tuesday offered to host monks faced with eviction by Ukraine from the historic monastic complex of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"The Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church confirms that in the event of their forcible eviction from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the monks can continue their monastic life within the cloisters of the Belarusian Orthodox Church," the statement read.

The Church council urged Ukraine to protect the cave monastery from being plundered and its clergy from being evicted after living there for decades.

Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated last year after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Kiev accused the monks of violating the lease contract and ordered them to vacate the Lavra. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the monks could stay in the Lavra as long as they joined the recently established non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which they refused.