Open Menu

Belarus Offers To Host Monks From Ukraine's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Belarus Offers to Host Monks from Ukraine's Kiev-Pechersk Lavra

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) The Belarusian Orthodox Church on Tuesday offered to host monks faced with eviction by Ukraine from the historic monastic complex of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra.

"The Synod of the Belarusian Orthodox Church confirms that in the event of their forcible eviction from the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra, the monks can continue their monastic life within the cloisters of the Belarusian Orthodox Church," the statement read.

The Church council urged Ukraine to protect the cave monastery from being plundered and its clergy from being evicted after living there for decades.

Tensions between the Ukrainian government and the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church escalated last year after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Kiev accused the monks of violating the lease contract and ordered them to vacate the Lavra. Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said that the monks could stay in the Lavra as long as they joined the recently established non-canonical Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which they refused.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia February Church Event From Government

Recent Stories

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

37 minutes ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

44 minutes ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

58 minutes ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

58 minutes ago
 Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

1 hour ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

1 hour ago
Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

1 hour ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

1 hour ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

1 hour ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

1 hour ago
 'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimb ..

'Federer made me nervous!': Rybakina survives Wimbledon scare

1 hour ago
 PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of ..

PPP KP announces three-day mourning over death of Liaquat Shabab

1 hour ago

More Stories From World