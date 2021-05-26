Foreign special services indicate in their closed reports that they see no prospects to overthrow the Belarusian government in the foreseeable future, Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Foreign special services indicate in their closed reports that they see no prospects to overthrow the Belarusian government in the foreseeable future, Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel said on Wednesday.

"Despite the continuing unprecedented pressure on Belarus, the country works and operates normally. According to our estimates, the situation remains 'healthy' and controlled among staffers of enterprises, organizations and educational facilities.

Against the backdrop of external attempts to undermine our economy, agriculture keeps showing a pretty good dynamics. In their closed reports, foreign special services and subversive centers under their supervision state that, quote, the government has toughened it out and there are no foreseeable prospects to overthrow it," Tertel said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.

According to Tertel, opposition supporters who left Belarus are currently experiencing "despondency and apathy."