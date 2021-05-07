UrduPoint.com
Belarus On Track To Assessing Safety Of Home-Grown COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:26 PM

Belarus on Track to Assessing Safety of Home-Grown COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Official

Belarus has developed a candidate version of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine and will assess its safety and conduct clinical trials in the near future, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Alexander Tarasenko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) Belarus has developed a candidate version of the homegrown coronavirus vaccine and will assess its safety and conduct clinical trials in the near future, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Alexander Tarasenko said on Friday.

"Currently, we have received a candidate vaccine the so-called in vitro vaccine. We followed the path of creating a classic type of vaccine ... a whole-virion one. This technology is well tested it has been used for over a century.

Its main advantage is the presence in the vaccine of a complete set of antigens necessary for the development of an immune response. This is an inactivated vaccine, which completely eliminates the threat of restoring the pathogenic properties of the virus," Tarasenko said, as cited by the health ministry on Telegram.

"We will further have to assess the safety and efficacy of the in vitro vaccine, as well as conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of the drug," the official added.

